Villagers from Uran plan to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Residents of Kunde Gaon, Nawghar Gaon, Bhedkhar Gaon and Funde Gaon had faced flooding in the month of February due to illegal land filling work, in which debris was dumped into water bodies and creeks

As the authorities have failed to take action against the people responsible for illegal reclamation that results in the flooding at Kunde Gaon in Uran taluka, voters there are planning to boycott the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Navi Mumbai-based NGO Nature Connect and Shree Ekvira Aai Pratishthan (SEAP) officials even wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the illegal dumping. The NGO also filed a complaint with the High Court appointed Mangroves committee.

A villager, Dinkar Patil said, "Our villages have over 1,000 voters and if our problem is not resolved, then we will boycott the Lok Sabha elections." After a visit to the area by the HC-appointed committee, CIDCO authorities said they will remove the blockage so that the flooding does not happen. But green activists claimed the landfill resumed on Wednesday.

