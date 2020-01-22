Search

Vin Diesel goes shirtless to flaunt beef on the beach

Published: Jan 22, 2020, 08:28 IST | IANS |

The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.

Vin Diesel/picture courtesy: Vin Diesel's Instagram account
Vin Diesel/picture courtesy: Vin Diesel's Instagram account

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) onJan 20, 2020 at 7:53pm PST

"We will find a way, or we will make one... Barca BC," Diesel captioned the image.

Reacting to Diesel's body, a user commented: "You are hottest." Another one wrote: "Stop being too hot." Diesel's underwear shows in the pic, with Barca BC printed on it. The reference is to the name of a video game the actor launched in 2011, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Priest arrested for raping 21-year-old singer in Mumbai

Priest arrested for raping 21-year-old singer in Mumbai