Vin Diesel, H Collective acquire xXx franchise, planning fourth film

Vin Diesel's One Race Films, along with studio H Collective, have acquired the rights of the xXx franchise and announced the fourth instalment. Under the deal, Revolution Studios retains rights to the first three films which have collectively grossed nearly USD 1 billion worldwide.

DJ Caruso, who directed xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will return for the new film, with Diesel reprising his role as extreme sports athlete-turned-reluctant agent Xander Cage, reported Variety.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the project along with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and the H Collective. Diesel first played Xander Cage in 2002's Rob Cohen-directed "xXx". However, the actor was missing from the sequel, "xXx: State of the Union", which was released in 2005. He made a comeback to the franchise with 2017's "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", which also starred Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Toni Collette.

