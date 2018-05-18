Vin Diesel joins the cast of Muscle

Vin Diesel will be seen packing some punches and flexing some muscles in the movie



Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has joined the cast of the action comedy film, Muscle. The star will act in and co-produce the film. Diesel, best known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in The Fast And The Furious franchise, will be seen packing some punches and flexing some muscles in the movie.

The film will mark Diesel's collaboration with STX, the company which had earlier worked with him in The Fast And The Furious franchise.

