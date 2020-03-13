Vin Diesel's F9 release date pushed to April 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic concerns

Fast and Furious fans have to wait a little longer as "F9," the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise has been delayed by almost a year due to concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak.

F9 broke the news to their Fast fans through social media.

It is the third Hollywood film to push its release date due to the pandemic, previously James Bond's 'No Time To Die' and John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' have both delayed their release date.

The trailer of much-awaited F9: The Fast Saga released on February 1, 2020 in Miami at The Road to F9 Concert with live performance by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Charlie Puth and Ozuna. The trailer launch event was attended by Meadow Walker, late Paul Walker's daughter.

The ninth instalment is more of a personal affair for Diesel's Dominic Toretto as he has to face off with his brother, Jakob, played by Cena. He is described as "a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver".

The film will also feature the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part. F9: The Fast Saga sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. It also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

It was supposed to open in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be released in India by Universal Pictures International India.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI