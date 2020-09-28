Vinay Anand: My acting career is almost close because of the novel Coronavirus

Vinay Anand has acted in films like Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya. It has been a while since we saw him in a Hindi film, and the actor has now spoken about the same and for the uninitiated, he’s also a singer and has many chartbuster songs to his credit.

In an interview with Times of India, while talking about his acting and the COVID-19 pandemic, Anand stated, "My acting career is almost close because of the novel coronavirus. But, I am continuously working on my singing and as a singer, it is the best time for me that I can shoot the whole thing in just one day."

He added, "I am looking forward to a Bollywood film. For several years, I have been concentrating on Bollywood. I want to come up with a Bollywood film. I hope things go well and the vaccine comes soon so that I can resume my acting career, I am missing my acting days. I want to show my acting and my talent to the audience."

He went on to talk about his singing career and said, "My singing career is working but my first love is acting. I want to get back to acting."

