Vinay Pathak excited about Aliya Basu Gayab Hai
Vinay Pathak Raima Sen and Salim Diwan are set to star in Aliya Basu Gayab Hai a romantic thriller featuring three different sexualities. They say the script was very convincing
Actors Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen and Salim Diwan are set to star in Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, a romantic thriller featuring three different sexualities. They say the script was very convincing. The film marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Preeti Singh, and its first look was out on Tuesday.
Gung-ho about the film, Vinay said in a statement: "When I heard the script of 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai', I knew that I had to do the film at all costs. It's a film replete with surprises and twists that will catch you completely unaware.
"It was wonderful working with Preeti, Raima, Salim and rest of this talented crew. I hope audiences will have an equally enjoyable time while watching it."
Raima said she is also eagerly looking forward to the film.
"After a long time, I am very kicked about a script and my role. It was a great experience working with Vinay, Salim and Preeti. We all have put in our best efforts and I am sure watching 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' will be a very thrilling experience for audiences."
Salim, who last featured in the 2016 film "Bollywood Diaries", said he had been on the lookout for good scripts for long.
"I met Preeti on a shoot where she narrated me the story of 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' and I got goosebumps while listening to it. Without wasting much time, I said, 'Please hire me'.
"It was a very challenging film for me, but I am grateful that this script came to me at such an early stage of my career."
Produced by Sattar Diwan, D.J. Zawar and Preeti under the Rehab Pictures Pvt Ltd banner, the film portrays characters with different sexual orientations and complexities of human emotions. It shows how far a person will go to save himself/herself and how destiny has its own way of catching up.
The director said working with a talented cast gives so much confidence that the "process becomes fun".
Top Stories of the Day:
- Karisma Kapoor turns 45: Interesting facts about the actress you may not know
- It was a quiet wedding ceremony for Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
- Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff officially broken up?
- Telly Tattle: Sanjay Gagnani's fanboy moment with Johny Lever
- Preity G Zinta: Will announce TV, film projects by year-end
- Ahan Shetty goes shirtless while playing football in Bandra
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out on a dinner date in Bandra
- Sunny Leone, Malika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha at their gyms in Bandra
- Kunal Kapoor: Urgent need to address bullying
- Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari heads to Japan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's secret getaway revealed!