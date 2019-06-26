Vinay Pathak excited about Aliya Basu Gayab Hai

bollywood

Actors Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen and Salim Diwan are set to star in Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, a romantic thriller featuring three different sexualities. They say the script was very convincing. The film marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Preeti Singh, and its first look was out on Tuesday.

Gung-ho about the film, Vinay said in a statement: "When I heard the script of 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai', I knew that I had to do the film at all costs. It's a film replete with surprises and twists that will catch you completely unaware.

"It was wonderful working with Preeti, Raima, Salim and rest of this talented crew. I hope audiences will have an equally enjoyable time while watching it."

Raima said she is also eagerly looking forward to the film.

"After a long time, I am very kicked about a script and my role. It was a great experience working with Vinay, Salim and Preeti. We all have put in our best efforts and I am sure watching 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' will be a very thrilling experience for audiences."

Salim, who last featured in the 2016 film "Bollywood Diaries", said he had been on the lookout for good scripts for long.

"I met Preeti on a shoot where she narrated me the story of 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' and I got goosebumps while listening to it. Without wasting much time, I said, 'Please hire me'.

"It was a very challenging film for me, but I am grateful that this script came to me at such an early stage of my career."

Produced by Sattar Diwan, D.J. Zawar and Preeti under the Rehab Pictures Pvt Ltd banner, the film portrays characters with different sexual orientations and complexities of human emotions. It shows how far a person will go to save himself/herself and how destiny has its own way of catching up.

The director said working with a talented cast gives so much confidence that the "process becomes fun".

