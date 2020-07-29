Vinay Sharma - celebrity photographer spreading positivity through his lens and pictures

Be it capturing the nature, or beauties of Bollywood and other entertainment platforms, the photographers put their heart in clicking pictures to keep the social media and fans captivated to the content they share. With the idea to keep people happy and to spread positivity through his lens and pictures, Vinay Sharma, the celebrity photographer decided to start his career, and today he is a well-known photographer in the field of Bollywood.

When it comes to Bollywood celebrity or fashion photography, Vinay Sharma has now become the leading name that pops up first in the minds of clients. Fashion photographers are the combination of hard work and creative minds, which makes their photographs so lively. Vinay works hard to enhance and sharpen his photography skills.

Be it an airport look or a BTS form a film shoot sets, Vinay does it all. As a celebrity and paparazzi photographer, Vinay has many experiences to share with the stars. He narrates one, "People think that we photographers have an amazing life. Of course, we do, but all that also comes when you work hard and reach every location where the actors are at the right time. We only get a minute or less than that to click pictures of celebrities. It is a struggle to click amazing pictures in such a short time with other photographers being around too."

To achieve desired results, Vinay not only keeps the theme in mind but also sees to it that he add his extra touch to make the picture magical. Vinay never fails to capture those precious memories but also puts in a lot of effort to make every picture beautiful and worth remembering.

With over 153K followers on picture sharing app, Instagram, Vinay Sharma has established himself as a very well-known fashion photographer in India. His every individual upload not only attracts thousands of views or likes but also gets dozens of shout out for his incredible work of art. He is an inspiration to many new photographers in town. Except for his nature photography, all the celebrity fan clubs keep him in mind to get and upload recent pictures of their favourite celebs.

Vinay possessed a passion for photography since his childhood. That is the reason he took it up as a career in the first place.

"Growing up, I was always enamoured by celebrities and their style. So, after my education, I found myself unfulfilled and wanted to do something creative, so I bought a camera and some cheap flights, and then later I started shooting the celebrities. I taught myself how to use the camera and lights and luckily had many photographers to ask for guidance.”

After getting himself some lights and cameras, Vinay never looked back and worked with some famous photographers from the industry. He even got offers from many notable fashion magazines. He has also worked with many well-known Bollywood celebrities.

His long experience in the industry has shaped the fusion of mood and candid photography, his creative vision. Vinay’s style of photography is just brilliant. He truly captures the essence of the day and always manages to find an exclusive angle that archives the moment in a memorable way.

Vinay captures people’s expressions at the right moments, and his perfect lighting sense makes every picture a piece of art. Being known for his supreme talent in his craft and good work ethics, Vinay, not only manages to gather appreciation from his colleagues and clients but also from his Social Media fans, who eagerly wait for Vinay’s next celebrity upload.

