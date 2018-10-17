Vincent Kompany proud as dad becomes Belgium's first black mayor

football

Pierre arrived in Belgium in 1975 as a refugee from Congo and became active in politics in 2006 as a councillor. He later took a seat in the Brussels regional parliament in 2014

Vincent Kompany and father Pierre Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is super proud of his father, Pierre, who was elected the first black mayor of Belgium on Sunday. Pierre, 71, a mechanical engineer, won 28.38 per cent of the vote in results tallied in the Belgian capital city of Brussels.

Belgium captain Vincent, 32, and his brother Francois posted a video on Instagram congratulating their father. "Just for the guys abroad, he's the first black mayor in Belgium. It's never happened before. It's historic. We're all happy. Congratulations to my dad," Kompany said in the video.

