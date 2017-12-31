Vineet Chawdhry is new Himachal Chief Secretary

Vineet Chawdhry is the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh after replacing V.C. Pharka, an official said on Sunday

Vineet Chawdhry is the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh after replacing V.C. Pharka, an official said on Sunday. Chawdhry, a 1982-batch IAS officer, earlier served as the Principal Adviser (Redressal of Public Grievances).







The new BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur has also appointed Ashok Sharma as the new Advocate General, replacing Shravan Dogra.

