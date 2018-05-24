Vineet Kumar Singh becomes the object of hero worship in his hometown Varanasi

Though Vineet Kumar Singh has worked in several films, he was never appreciated in this manner. He has Anurag Kashyap to thank for making him a hero in Mukkabaaz



Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh has realised that it is only after playing a lead character that your hometown takes note of you. The Mukkabaaz (2017) actor returned to Varanasi recently to a rousing reception. As soon as word spread, a crowd gathered to congratulate him for his recent success. Though the actor has worked in several films, he was never appreciated in this manner. He has Anurag Kashyap to thank for making him a hero in the sports drama.

In many ways Mukkabaaz, his previous film, the story of a boxer trying to make it big in caste-ridden Uttar Pradesh, mirrors Vineet Kumar Singh's struggle in Bollywood, for 17 years, but the actor, ever an optimist, says he is not bitter. The story is based on a script that Vineet wrote and tried to get the film made for years before turning to his mentor Anurag Kashyap, who had cast him in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' for the first time. Vineet said he kept telling himself that he always had the option to go back home whenever the situation turned bleak.

"I prefer not to complain because it becomes harder to survive. I would not have survived for 17-18 years if I was bitter. I am still here... Trying," the actor told PTI in an interview. "I studied in a medical college but then decided not to take up the profession. I chose this (acting). In the worst phases of my struggle, I would talk to myself, 'You have decided to come to Mumbai and become an actor. No one has asked you to do this'," he added.

Vineet also featured in films such as 'Bombay Talkies' and 'Ugly' but the actor said there were chances of being typecast as most of the parts offered to him had a similar tone. To break the mould, the actor decided to take Mukkabaaz forward, which was eventually directed by Kashyap.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates