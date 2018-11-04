Vinesh Phogat comes out in support of #Metoo movement

other-sports

"There could be such cases in sports also, I don't know but I have not faced any kind of such harassment in my career," said Vinesh Phogat

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday backed the #Meetoo movement that has been sweeping through India, saying the country must find ways to prevent sexual harassment of its women. Phogat, however, said that she has not experienced any kind of sexual harassment in her career.

"There could be such cases in sports also, I don't know but I have not faced any kind of such harassment in my career. I also feel that my sport of wrestling should not have these kind of issues," Phogat, who won gold in both Asian and Commonwealth Games, said during a discussion at the Ekamra Sports Literary Festival here.

"The women who are coming out are courageous. When you (woman) want to bring out these kind of things in the open, many a times your family will stop you from doing, fearing your reputation will be harmed. The country should be able to deal with these of kind of issues on women," she added.

