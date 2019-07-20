Search

Vinesh Phogat fumes as wrestlers grapple with no electricity

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 13:16 IST | IANS

Vinesh expressed her displeasure on social media

Vinesh Phogat

Lucknow: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat yesterday said that she and other wrestlers at the national camp in Lucknow were stranded without electricity for over 24 hours.

While Vinesh made her displeasure known on social media, the real reason behind the delay in restoration of power was the time taken to fix the local transformer. Taking to Twitter, Vinesh wrote: "24hours and more in counting without electricity at Wrestling National Camp. No solution provided yet. Haven’t slept whole night. How will we train without any rest. Not even a single fan working. Still sweating in 36deg of heat in Lucknow!!! (sic)"

In fact, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also replied to Vinesh on Twitter and said that the matter was being resolved at the earliest.

An official in the ministry confirmed that power had been restored at the facility. "The transformer went kaput and due to that it took time to get the entire issue sorted. The fans were running till morning thanks to the generators in place, but after a while even they stopped working," the official said.

