Vinesh Phogat grapples her third way to gold at Poland Open

Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Star India grappler Vinesh Phogat has bagged her third consecutive gold in women's 53kg category after winning the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw.

Phogat, 24, prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final. Vinesh had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarter-finals of this international tournament. The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium at the Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul, Turkey last month.

"Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Phogat wrote on Twitter after her win.



"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are that it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits and teaches important lessons. Happy with my performance here. A big thank you to my coach Woller Akos, physio Rucha, @IndiaSports, @FederationWrest and @OGQ_India," she added.

