Vinesh Phogat tweets about power cut at SAI centre, tags Rijiju; power supply restored

Vinesh Phogat wrote on her Twitter post that there has been no electricity from the past 24-hours at the Sports Authority of India centre at Lucknow and tagged Kiren Rijiju in the tweet who ensured the problem was taken care of

Vinesh Phogat

Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to complain about a power cut at the Sports Authority of India centre at Lucknow on Friday.

The ace wrestler wrote on her Twitter post that there has been no electricity from the past 24-hours and no solution has been provided yet. She tagged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and SAI media in her tweet.

"24hours and more in counting without electricity at Wrestling National Camp. No solution provided yet. Haven't slept the whole night. How will we train without any rest? Not even a single fan working. Still sweating in 36deg of heat in Lucknow!!! @Media_SAI @KirenRijiju," Phogat tweeted.

The 24-year-old Phogat is currently attending a Wrestling National Camp at the SAI centre in Lucknow.

Kiren Rijiju replied to Phogat and stated that there was a fault in the transformer outside the centre and the power supply has been restored.

"I have taken note of the issue @Phogat_Vinesh and found that the fault was in a transformer outside SAI centre. SAI officials have been present at the spot since morning to oversee the repair works and power has been restored," Rijiju replied Phogat in a tweet.

Two times Commonwealth Games gold medalist Phogat recently won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu International in the 53kg category.

