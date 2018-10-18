Vinita Nanda hands 5-page complaint to police to register FIR against Alok Nath

national

Court rejects Alok Nath's lawyer's plea for injunction against further posts by Vinita Nanda

Vinita Nanda at Oshiwara Police Station to hand over her application seeking an FIR against actor Alok Nath. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Screewriter and director Vinta Nanda submitted a five-page application at Oshiwara police station on Wednesday requesting the police to register an FIR against actor Alok Nath for allegedly raping her almost two decades ago.

"I have submitted my complaint and it has been accepted. The officers have assured me that my statement will be recorded soon," Nanda said. Nath's wife, Ashu, recently filed a defamation suit against Nanda for 'damaging their image in public'. When asked if the defamation notice had been served, Nanda said, "I have given the notice to my legal brigade to take necessary action."

Nanda's lawyer Dhruti Kapadia, who argued the matter in Dindoshi court on Wednesday, said, "Nath's lawyers had pleaded for an injunction against Nanda to stop her from making any further statements in the matter, but the injunction was not granted. The matter will be heard on October 25." Alok Nath should have been the defendant and not the plaintiff in the matter, said Kapadia.

An officer from Oshiwara police station said, "The application has been accepted. At present we are seeking legal advice as the alleged incident took place 19 years ago." This is the second high-profile case at Oshiwara police station in the #MeToo movement. Actress Tanushree Dutta registered a molestation case against actor Nana Patekar and three others.

