Vinitha Ramchandani: Fun and games at the Play Store Company at Powai

Play Store Company (Indoors), Powai

Even in the pouring rains, you can’t miss it, because it is the most cheerful place in Kailash Business Park, what with the balloons, colours and see-through glass exteriors. Play Store Co, which opened a few months ago, is owned by two mothers — Megha Shrivastava Khare and Neha Singh. It is Powai’s biggest soft-play indoor space.

With its three-level tall jungle gym and three storeys of fun things to do for toddlers, this is supposed to be the best place to host a birthday party if your kid is 10 years old or younger. And indeed, there is a birthday party going on in full swing when we visit. So, the store security spots us and checks what we are there for. We are stopped again for not wearing socks and this makes us happy because despite the chaos that bawling kids can bring about, there are alert staff members here. That’s a good sign. At a glance, there doesn’t seem to be anything different or unique about this place.

There is the usual ball pool (this one is filled with saffron, white and green balls, ahem), slides, tunnels to climb through, bridges and ramps to walk on, baby swings and mini punching bags, bouncy balls and the twisty-soft stairs to clamber on. The toddler zone is packed, as usual, with jigsaw-coloured crash mats, giant worms and play palaces. For older kids who, there is the ball blaster as well as a zip line, for which you need to wear safety helmets. There are enough activities here to hone the motor skills of toddlers, which is crucial at this stage.

But in the nooks and crannies, there are surprises. Kids impress you through the din of the party because they have chosen to read. The books are a mix of those authored by Indians (brownie points for this) as well as by international writers. All the toys and set-up structure are developmentally appropriate. Play Store Co also houses a pretend play corner, where giant doll houses and castles, and restaurants give children the option of role-playing. We are hoping that hand puppets and other puppets are soon added to the collection. There’s a café where you can sip coffee and nibble on finger food, and a corner where you can get your nails done as you watch your kids enjoy themselves. What more can one ask for?

Safety tip:

There is enough staff, yet stay close to your babies, especially if you head up to the cafeteria or to use the “spa facilities”.