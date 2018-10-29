Vinod Kapri: Pihu making it to the Guinness book will be an achievement

bollywood

Pihu director Vinod Kapri on his film setting a record by having a two-year-old take centrestage

A still from Pihu

Given its gripping storyline of a child trapped alone in the house, director Vinod Kapri's upcoming film, Pihu, has piqued the audience's curiosity. The director says that Pihu, which features Myra Vishwakarma, boasts the distinction of being the only movie that has a two-year-old lead the proceedings in what is essentially a one-man film.

Understandably then, the makers are in talks with the Guinness Book of World Records, to enter the film for managing the feat. An elated Kapri says, "That Pihu is being sent for the Guinness Book of World Records is unbelievable. This thought never came to my mind while making Pihu and capturing the innocence of the little girl. Making it to the Guinness Book will be a great achievement for me as a filmmaker. It will help me in trying to push the boundaries of cinema."



Director Vinod Kapri

The National Award-winning filmmaker had earlier admitted that shooting the movie was no mean feat - it was heard that prior to the shoot, he spent four months with Vishwakarma, familiarising her with the crew members.

