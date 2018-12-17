Vinod Khanna's first wife Geetanjali's last rites performed in Alibaug

bollywood

Vinod Khanna's first wife Geetanjali's last rites were performed in Alibaug on Sunday

Geetanjali Taleyarkhan

Late actor Vinod Khanna's first wife, Geetanjali Taleyarkhan, passed away at the family's Mandwa farmhouse on Saturday. She was 70. After she complained of uneasiness, son Akshaye Khanna, who was accompanying her, took her to a hospital in nearby Chondi village. After treatment, they returned home.



Vinod Khanna

Later, she fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital in Alibaug where she was declared dead. Younger son Rahul arrived from Mumbai on hearing the news. After the postmortem at the civil hospital on Sunday morning, the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were performed in Alibaug on Sunday.

Vinod Khanna, who had served a BJP MP, died in April last year at the age of 70. He had divorced Geetanjali in 1985. In 1990, he got married again to Kavita, with whom, he had a son, Sakshi, and a daughter, Shraddha.

