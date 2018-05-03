Vinod Rai on Virat Kohli's English County stint: Let him decide

'CoA has taken a conscious decision to encourage the players, especially test specialists, to play county and hone their skills for the England series,' Rai told ANI



Vinod Rai, member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Wednesday said, it depends on Indian skipper Virat Kohli whether he wants to represent India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan or he wants to play county cricket to prepare for the marquee series against England.

"CoA has taken a conscious decision to encourage the players, especially test specialists, to play county and hone their skills for the England series. No question of stopping them to play versus Afghanistan. The team that played in Sri Lanka will play versus Afghanistan," Rai told ANI.

"Afghanistan is playing versus India and not Virat Kohli. No player (Cheteshwar Pujara especially) will be called back from UK to play versus Afghanistan. Priority is England and to do well there, so, whatever it takes."

"Will not repeat the same mistake that happened versus South Africa. The working committee of the BCCI is us, so doesn¿t matter what they say or think," Rai added.

India-Afghanistan Test match will be played in Bengaluru starting from June 16 in the middle of Kohli's county commitments with Surrey.

India is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in England starting from July to September.

