Vinod Tawde to Shiv Sena: Keep over-enthusiasm at home

The act has received major criticism on social media. NSUI (National Students Union of India) leader Suraj Thakur said that Shiv Sena leaders, "inspired by coalition partner BJP, are showing utter disregard toward board examination rules".

Hemant Dudhwadkar, accompanied by his father Arun, hands flowers to students waiting for the paper to begin

Following mid-day's report on the blatant violation of board examination norms by Shiv Sena leaders, State Education Minister Vinod Tawde has criticised the act. The act of "over-enthusiasm" has violated the sanctity of the examination hall, he said. Two Shiv Sena leaders from South Mumbai — Arun Dudhwadkar and his son Hemant Dudhwadkar — on Wednesday entered an exam hall in a South Mumbai school "to wish good-luck" to the students appearing for their SSC board exams, just a few minutes before the exam began. The duo also clicked pictures with the students and posted them on social media.

The Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board, too, has swung into action and will initiate an inquiry into the incident. "It was a well-intentioned act but the approach was completely wrong. The government decided to allow entry to students in the classroom 10 minutes before the examination so that they can calm down. But such an act of over-enthusiasm is ruining the motive. It is a very nice gesture but it should be done at home or at the gate, and not inside the exam hall which has some sanctity. Everyone, including politicians, should respect it," said Tawde, adding that an inquiry would be conducted.

Secretary of the Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State board Sharad Khandagale told mid-day that the exam centre will be questioned over this. "When the regulations are clear that nobody should be allowed inside the exam area and when even the invigilators are not allowed to carry mobile phones into the halls, we want to know how this was allowed," he said.

