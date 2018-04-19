Vintage cycle rally to promote Marathi film 'Cycle'

Cycle film will be promoted on the occasion of International Cycle Day with a vintage cycle rally

In an innovative way to promote their film, the makers of upcoming Marathi movie "Cycle" have planned a cycle rally tomorrow in the city. The event has been scheduled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures of a vintage cycle rally on the eve of International Cycle Day.

Talking about the film, director Prakash Kunte said the rally was the perfect way to make the people aware about the uniqueness of the movie and its characters. "'Cycle is a special film for all of us associated with it and there is no better way to celebrate the occasion of International Cycle Day than a vintage cycle rally. The event is as unique as the film and its characters. I am grateful for all the actors who have taken out time from their busy schedule to participate and endorse the event and the film," Kunte said in a statement here.

Cycle is produced by Happy Mind Entertainment in association with MFA and Think Why Not. The film stars Hrishikesh Joshi, Priyadarshan Jadhav and Bhalchandra Kalam. Cycle takes you back to the post Independent India in a small Konkan village. A light-hearted film with a unique story at its heart, the film shows the protagonist Keshav involved in an intense love affair with his cycle. The film is slated to be released on May 4.

