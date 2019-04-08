Viola Davis joins James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

hollywood

Viola Davis

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in James Gunns The Suicide Squad. According to TheWrap, an individual with knowledge of the project has confirmed the news of Davis joining the team.

The sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad will hit the screens on August 6, 2021. Peter Safran and Charles Roven are producing the project. Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn was brought on board to helm the project. He also wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC super-villains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman. There are reports that Joel Kinnaman might also return as Rick Flag.

When IANS asked Kinnaman about the speculations, he said: "You are not audible", and even after repeating the question twice he said the connection was poor before the line got disconnected. At the moment, he is seen in Amazon Prime Original Series Hanna.

