Search

Viola Davis says The Help is missed opportunity

Oct 24, 2018, 17:21 IST | IANS

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis says she considers The Help to be a missed opportunity

Viola Davis says The Help is missed opportunity
Viola Davis

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis says she considers "The Help" to be a "missed opportunity". "Listen, 'The Help' changed my life in a lot of different ways. First of all, the friendships that I got - that experience is something I know I'll never have again. And Tate (Taylor, the director) is a great collaborator," Davis told theguardian.com.

The actress, who played the part of Aibileen Clark, one of the maids, added: "I don't want them to feel that I am blasting them in any way. It has nothing to do with the players." Instead, she feels uncomfortable that the story is largely told from the viewpoint of a white woman.

"It has something to do with the culture - that I don't feel that people want to see, want to hear that voice in that time period. Because what it will become is an indictment, and it shouldn't be. I look back at that movie as a missed opportunity."

The film is set during the Civil Rights movement and Davis feels it was "just too filtered down". The acclaimed actress wishes "The Help", based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett, would have presented a more well-rounded version of history.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

viola davishollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This Bollywood director is Neha Dhupia's 3am friend

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK