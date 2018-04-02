Violence erupts in Madhya Pradesh over Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act

The protests are part of a 'Bharat bandh' called by Dalit organisations against a Supreme Court order diluting The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989



Representational Image

Dalit protests turned violent in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, forcing authorities to impose curfew in many places, police said.

The protests are part of a 'Bharat bandh' called by Dalit organisations against a Supreme Court order diluting The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Violence was reported in Gwalior-Chambal region and Bhind. At one place two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones while several vehicles were also set on fire.

Major cities like Bhopal and Indore saw violence, with trains stopped at many places.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates