Violence mars polling in Bengal

The state election office has also received reports of violence from Jemua and Barabani areas of Burdwan East (SC) constituency, he maintained

Violence marred first few hours of polling in West Bengal, where the fourth phase of elections is underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Clashes broke out between the supporters of rival parties in Nanoor, Rampurhat, Nalhati and Siuri areas of Birbhum seat, injuring several people on the two sides. In Dubrajpur area of the constituency, voters allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the central forces when they were barred from entering the booths with mobile phones.

Security personnel reportedly opened fire in the air to control the mob, following which polling was stalled in these booths, the official said.

