Vipin Patwa: It's sad that Pakistani artistes are being targeted

Vipin Patwa's songs Sehmi Hai Dhadkan by Atif Aslam and Tai Toh Uttey by Javed Basheer are not being promoted due to the protest against Pakistani artistes

Last Year, composer Vipin Patwa's song, Rog Jaane (from Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana) was replaced. Patwa is facing the same problem again.

His songs Sehmi Hai Dhadkan by Atif Aslam and Tai Toh Uttey by Javed Basheer are not being promoted due to the protest against Pakistani artistes. "I am patriotic, but it's sad that artistes are being targeted for what's happening at the border," he says.

