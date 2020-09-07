Vipul Amrutlal Shah all set to produce 12 short films, to collaborate with young talent

Vipul Amrutlal Shah will produce 12 short films, which will be a collaboration with young talent. The Namastey England (2018) director points out that there are several stories that do not fit into the feature film or web series mould but still need to be told. "Today, the format of short film is available. It is an exciting way of narrating a story," says Shah.

Talking about his inspiration behind short films, Vipul Shah informs, "I have done around 1000 episodes on daily soaps and made films also but there are some amazing stories which can only be told in 15-20 minutes duration. It’s a different and exciting format and something which I have not attempted so far. There are several ideas and stories which cannot fit into a feature film or OTT web show format but still these stories need to be told and today the format of short film is available. It is a very exciting format, exciting content and exciting way of narrating a story."

On his collaboration with young, aspiring talent for the short films, Vipul adds, "Working with new talent is always exciting. These new writers who we are looking forward to work with, are way ahead of our times when we started writing. They are amazing, well prepared and knowledgeable that you want to work with them. We will be working with a lot of new writers in all the formats of the work that we want to do. We continue to meet new and some established talent and read good stories as well".

The filmmaker has directed films like Aankhen, Waqt, Namastey London, Action Replayy, and Namaste England, and has produced films like Singh Is Kinng, Holiday, Force, Force 2, and the Commando franchise.

