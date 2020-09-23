Vipul Amrutlal Shah to do workshops with aspiring writers & technicians

Having started his career with Gujarati theatre and successfully carved a niche for himself in the theatre world, Vipul Amrutlal Shah feels it's time to give back to his roots. With a humble step in that direction, the successful producer-director has recently launched a separate vertical to produce not one or two but a huge bouquet of 12 short films under his production banner, Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Vipul strongly believes that the storytelling narrative and direction style has changed dramatically over the last few years, with the new revolutionary writers, directors and technicians changing the entertainment landscape. Known for his knack of finding good talent and providing them a platform, the filmmaker has decided to conduct workshops for the aspiring writers, directors and technicians who dreams to make it big in Bollywood.

A source informs, "Vipul Sir's vast repertoire of exemplary work and experience in the world of theatre, television and films will be of immense help to the participants, who will learn the fundamentals of scriptwriting, screenplay, editing, dialogues, characterisation and photography among other aspects of filmmaking in the workshop. The filmmaker will also discuss his own scripts in detail to illustrate how he conceptualised the thought on paper and how it eventually shaped up for the 70 mm experience. Promising scripts by the talented writers may get a chance to be converted into short films or feature films to be produced under his banner."

Vipul informs, "I am really fascinated by the new lot of writers and technicians, as they are brimming with visionary ideas and innovative thought process when it comes filmmaking. Working with new talent is anyway exciting and these new writers I must say are way ahead of our times. They are amazing, well prepared and so knowledgeable that you want to work with them. We are going to be working with lots of new writers in all the formats of the work that we want to do."

"I have learnt a lot from my seniors during my growing up years in theatre and it would be my privilege to share the same with the new generation of creative people who wants to make a mark for themselves in Hindi cinema. While I am busy working on various other things, I will definitely take some time out to do some workshops with them. I am hopeful of learning something from them too," adds Shah.

