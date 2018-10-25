Vipul Bhagat to host an exciting beauty masterclass at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

things-to-do

This October, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla is all geared up to host the 'Beauty Masterclass' by renowned make-up artist Vipul Bhagat on 26th October 2018. The beauty masterclass will showcase the best looks for autumn/winter and the upcoming festive season. If you are looking for that perfect make-up look, head to Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla and learn the tips and tricks of make-up from the man himself who is been dominating the industry with his flawless make-up skills.

Vipul is a make-up professional and has been working in the Indian Film and Advertising Industry for over 25 years. His experience is vast and includes regular work in fashions shows such as Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai Couture Week, Miss India and so on. He is a popular choice for many Bollywood divas such as Aishwarya Rai, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Genelia D'Souza, Priety Zinta, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Neha Dhupia and more. Vipul has also worked with International stars, Kylie Minogue and Elizabeth Hurley. A name synonymous with splendor and making people look flawless, Vipul Bhagat has carved a niche for himself beauty industry.

Event: Beauty Masterclass with Vipul Bhagat

Date: Friday, 26th October, 2018

Venue: Atrium 5, LG Level, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Entry: Open for all

