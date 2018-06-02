Vipul Rawal on Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Writing credit to be shared equally

After accusing Batti Gul director of copyright infringement, original writer of film reveals that matter has been resolved



Shree Narayan Singh

A fortnight after Vipul Rawal filed a complaint at the Film Writers Association (FWA) accusing Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh and writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal of copyright infringement, the concerned parties have reached an agreement.

Rawal, who has previously penned Rustom (2016), says, "Under the terms, all concerned parties have agreed that the credit for story, screenplay and dialogues will now be equally shared between Siddharth, Garima and me. I am thankful to FWA for their quick action."



Rawal

For the uninitiated, Rawal claimed that after entering into an agreement with the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2017, he had submitted the final draft of his screenplay to them. The director had employed writer duo Siddharth-Garima to make some modifications to the script.

However, in a rude shock, Rawal found his name missing from the credits of the film's teaser. It was then that he approached FWA, which led to a dialogue between Rawal and the makers of the social drama. However, he is contemplating legal action against KriArj Entertainment (former producers of the film) for non-payment of dues.

