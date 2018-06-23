Vipul Shah: Namaste England is a rom-com but carries a strong issue forward

The team recently wrapped up the last schedule in London, after the completion of Punjab schedule in India. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'

Arjun Kapoor, Parneeti Chopra and Vipul Shah

The cast and crew of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' recently celebrated the wrap of the film with a grand bash in the suburbs of Mumbai. Talking about the film filmmaker Vipul Shah said,"Namaste England is very simple, funny and romantic film, but it also carries forward a very strong issue".

Vipul Shah further added, "We have worked really hard as there were times when we got up at 3 am and drove for hours only to get a perfect sunlight shot, The film's schedule was hectic at times as we had to shoot at four different locations but Arjun & Parineeti never cribbed about it."

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The team recently wrapped up the last schedule in London, after the completion of Punjab schedule in India. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.

