Vir Das: Addressed things I've been hearing

Moments after the prime minister announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday, Vir Das shared an Instagram post that spoke of him contemplating whether or not he must go ahead with the launch of Brightside with Vir Das, a series that would make light of the ongoing situation. On getting a thumbs-up from his followers, Das decided to run with the idea of alleviating stress by humorously addressing fears we may have pertaining to the crisis.

Das says, "Staying at home has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding laughs to people's lives. I have addressed things that I have been hearing about, including nanis and dadis claiming that the virus has spread because people did not follow their nuskas, and people telling us [celebrities] that we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country cannot do so. It's my attempt to highlight the positives in this situation, and, in a funny manner, tell people to practice social distancing."

A source says the show will continue to focus on different issues pertaining to the pandemic. "The emotional and monetary changes that will be evident in the aftermath, will also be addressed."

