Vir Das bags comedy residency in US

television

Actor-comedian Vir Das has bagged a three-month-long residency in the US, making him the first Indian artiste to achieve the feat

Vir Das

The past six months have been eventful for Vir Das, who earned not only his second Netflix original in Losing It, but also landed a prominent part in the ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier.

Now, the actor-comedian has bagged a three-month-long residency in the US, making him the first Indian artiste to achieve the feat. For the uninitiated, residency is a format offered to artistes - including comedians, musicians, singers and dancers - where they are booked by a venue to perform multiple shows every week for a stipulated period.

Das, who is juggling his film project Hasmukh with his stand-up acts, recently inked the deal with a venue in the West Coast and will be seen performing there, come July 2020.

Confirming the development, Das' spokesperson said, "The deal has gone through and it's a big achievement for Vir. But he remains equally committed to his acting assignments in India, starting with the Go Goa Gone sequel and Hasmukh, extending to the future films and shows he picks up. He is hopeful that this paves the way for more homegrown comics to penetrate into the international market."

Also Read: mid-day Exclusive: Vir Das to play serial killer with a sweet face and sinister plans

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates