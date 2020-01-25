Vir Das: Felt ready to helm my material

Stand-up comedy may be his mainstay, but Vir Das is always game to add a new skill to his repertoire. The comic-actor has turned director with his offering, Vir Das: For India, which drops on Netflix tomorrow.

Das says direction was a natural progression for him after having penned and performed so many specials. "I have been doing stand-up comedy for over a decade. It was time to take my passion for the art form to the next level. This show comes from a special space; it was written with a certain vision. So, I felt ready to helm the material," he shares. However, Das is taking baby steps in his new endeavour. He shared the place behind the camera with Ajay Bhuyan, who has earlier collaborated with him on four projects. Das adds that a stand-up piece is arguably the kind of project that helps you ease into direction. "Shooting a special is simpler. I had to learn about the technicalities, and ensure that I maintained a balance between the jokes and the audience's reactions to them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates