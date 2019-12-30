Vir Das gives crazies their own show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vir Das showed little care for the convention when he addressed the graduating class of Knox College in 2018. Sharing his words of wisdom, Das proudly proclaimed: "Be stupid." He further asserted that "stupid is a good word". His speech inspired viewers to share on his social media, their own tales of 'stupidity', that resulted in big accomplishments.

Having adapted 15 such stories for the now-available Audible show, Be Stupid with Vir Das, the comedian says, "F**k ups are more fascinating than successes stories. These stories strike a chord with everyone, because they are relatable."

A source takes us through select oddball tales that made it to the show. "There is the story of a boy who, despite suffering from an auto-immune disease, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro. Another one follows a 90-something man, who disowned his family for a woman he was never allowed to marry."

