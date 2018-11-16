Vir Das to be seen in Netflix's comedy

television

Vir Das is coming back with another standup comedy show titled Vir Das LOSING IT for Netlfix

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show in 2017, is coming back with another standup comedy show titled "Vir Das LOSING IT" for the same OTT platform. On the show, Das said in a statement: "It's something I have been working on for the last year. The first Netflix special took me accross the world and to brand new audience.

"I'm hoping to show them a new side to my comedy in this show. It's going to cover world events, some controversial topics, but also get a whole lot more personal". He also confirmed the news on social media by posting a short video clip in which he can be seen talking about the show. Das' show will be releasing a week prior to the much awaited Netflix special by renowned international TV personality Ellen DeGeneres on December 11.

His maiden show on the platform was "Vir Das: Abroad Understanding".

