Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of COVID-19 test

Comedian-actor Vir Das feels celebrities should not post videos on social media that show them ndergoing Covid-19 tests.

Taking to Instagram, Vir Das requested celebrities to understand the struggles of people who conduct Covid-19 tests.

"Celebrities...please stop posting videos of your Covid tests. From the collection to the test, you are literally doing none of the work.The fact you tilted your head back 30 degrees and managed not to sneeze is not engaging content," he wrote. Have a look:

Celebrities, please stop posting videos of your covid tests. There's someone in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. Tilting your head back 30 degrees and managing not to sneeze is not engaging content. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 22, 2020

Vir Das urged: "Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out please. There's someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more."

Meanwhile, Vir Das has resumed performing live stand-up comic gigs post lockdown.

