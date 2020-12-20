Watch! Anand Mahindra shares thrilling video; Twitter can't stop talking about it

The chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is known for his interesting social media feed. He shares quirky messages and engaging content with his many followers and keeps them entertained and thinking.

He, recently, shared a thrilling video which has gone on to create quite the stir on micro blogging site twitter. The video clip shows a tiger stalking an elephant from behind the bushes in a jungle.

“Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

.....

In what distant deeps or skies.

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?”



William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg.The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve) pic.twitter.com/zavAMlcmif — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2020

Mahindra revealed that the video is from the Nagarhole reserve and that it was sent by his sister.

Mahindra quoted the famous poem The Tyger by William Blake in the caption of the video and noted that the poem comes alive through this video.

Read: What made Anand Mahindra jump out of his chair? Find out in his viral tweet

"'Tyger Tyger, burning bright...In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?' William Blake's famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg. The person who sent it to her said it's from the Nagarhole reserve) (sic)," Mahindra wrote along with the video.

The post has gone on to rake up thousands of views since being shared. Also, the twitterati can’t seem to stop being amazed and talking about the fierceness of the chase.

One user commented, "Such a fierce gaze! I hope I will get to see a tiger in the wild shortly. I am keeping my fingers crossed (sic)." Another wrote, "What's going on in mind of the silent stalker? Is he amused by the waving tail of the giant or processing his attack strategy...wow!!! (sic)."

Here are some other reactions.

The eye of the tiger.. burning bright..Behind the gentle elephant! How remarkable is this universe where both coexsist..Surely a lesson for humanity .. Wishing everyone a peaceful and healthy 2021... — Suneeta Reddy (@SuneetaReddy5) December 19, 2020

Wonder what happened later ? Did the Tiger attack the Elephant? — Manoj (@mgknair) December 19, 2020

those eyes are really intense — Siva (@ksivakumar09) December 19, 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news