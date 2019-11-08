Viral business card showers Pune maid with job offers

Pune: A smart business card can work wonders for any one's career, and this Pune woman's post of Facebook proves it. A domestic help has been getting a lot of job offers from all over the country after her business card, designed by one of her employers, get viral on Facebook.

Asmita Javdekar made a Facebook post on Wednesday about how Dhanashree Shinde designed a business card for her housemaid Geeta Kale and posted it online. Kale had lost a job that upset Shinde, who works as a Senior Branding and Marketing manager with Vilas Javdekar Developers. Shinde then put her professional skills to good use and designed a business card, within 24 hours for Kale to help her get more jobs. She printed 100 cards and then guided Kale to hand them out in their neighbourhood with the help of her housing society's watchman.

Stating the 'unimaginable' response received, Asmita writes in the post, "Not only has this unique business card become an overnight internet sensation but also, Maushi's phone just hasn't stopped ringing! Job offers have been pouring in from every corner of India." She even shared the picture of the card that read, "Geeta Kale, Ghar Kaam Mavshi in Bavdhan," and listed the prices for the jobs he does. For instance, she quotes Rs 800 for washing plates and dishes.

The post has received over 1,700 likes with 211 comments and was shared 388 times so far. The comments include people appreciating Shinde's idea and the design of the business card. A user said, "Fantastic! A kind spirit goes a long way, " whereas another user said about receiving the card multiple times of WhatsApp.

