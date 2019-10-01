MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Viral challenge: Twitter loses it over finding a leopard in this picture

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 13:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Some even went on to share other pictures where the leopard was difficult to spot.

Viral challenge. Pic/Twitter
Viral challenge. Pic/Twitter

Many times, some or the other optical illusion goes viral on the internet and Twitterati can't help but go all out to win the challenge. This leopard camouflage is making headlines.

A picture of a ditch filled with mud is going viral and here's why. The picture asks you to spot a leopard in the mud. The image was shared by a Twitter user named Bella Lack with the caption, "Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?"

It was extremely difficult for us as well but on a closer look, one can notice the black spots. However, Twitterati went crazy in finding the leopard. Many scratched their brains and some were convinced that it's a joke. They also highlighted the exact location of the leopard.

Some even went on to share other pictures where the leopard was difficult to spot.

Could you spot it?

Also read: Mother of all disguise: Woman dresses up as a bush to capture pictures of sister's proposal

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

viral videos

US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK