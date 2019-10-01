Viral challenge: Twitter loses it over finding a leopard in this picture

Many times, some or the other optical illusion goes viral on the internet and Twitterati can't help but go all out to win the challenge. This leopard camouflage is making headlines.

A picture of a ditch filled with mud is going viral and here's why. The picture asks you to spot a leopard in the mud. The image was shared by a Twitter user named Bella Lack with the caption, "Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?"

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack ðÂÂ± (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

It was extremely difficult for us as well but on a closer look, one can notice the black spots. However, Twitterati went crazy in finding the leopard. Many scratched their brains and some were convinced that it's a joke. They also highlighted the exact location of the leopard.

PLEASE DON'T POST THE ANSWER so others can have a go. Thank you. :) — Bella Lack ðÂÂ± (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

this is nuts because i am wearing glasses and cannot see it at all , driving me mad ... sorry — Just Di (@YepJustDi) September 27, 2019

Someone please pm me the answer. I’m gonna go crazy if I stare at this dirt anymore. — Zack Ickowicz (@HopefulEidolon) September 27, 2019

Some even went on to share other pictures where the leopard was difficult to spot.

Yep leopards are really rogues ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/e66xo2TIp3 — Lo (@Astro_Lo_Geek) September 27, 2019

Sorry I can't find the original tweet to credit the photographer, but this is a tricky one also ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HdZUQWMPij — Birdy (@GeoffBirdy) September 27, 2019

Could you spot it?

