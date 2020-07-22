Viral photo of woman wearing net face mask has secret message. Seen it yet?

After world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special artwork to spread the message of wearing the face mask the right way, another picture of a woman wearing a net face mask has taken netizens by surprise.

A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only #Cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/FkteEFkMDl — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) July 21, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, it is of utmost importance to wear a face mask while stepping out but one must wear it in the right way to stop the spread of the deadly virus. To spread this message, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pankaj Nain took to Twitter and shared the picture of a woman wearing a face mask made of net fabric.

Very true sir. Educated Indians have remained a victim of cyber crime since years and God bless the rural crowd who are scammed online for lacs everyday. At the same time, the cyber laws have limitations too n the investigation processes are time taking — Amiteshr (@Amiteshr2) July 21, 2020

IPS officer Pankaj Nain said that wearing a net face mask is equivalent to opting for a weak password such as '1234'. Not only did he urge people to wear a proper face mask to fight but also advised them to have a strong username and password to fight the deadly attack of cybersecurity.

Its truth sir ...so alphanumericwithsymbol pass requiredðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — PBanwari Pareek (@PBanwaripareek) July 21, 2020

Twitterati couldn't agree more. Netizens took to the comments section to laud the Nain's idea and express their thoughts. One user said, "Its truth sir ...so alphanumericwithsymbol pass required", while another wrote, "what an analogy".

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ what an analogy — Dr Vidhi M Pilania (@VidhiPilania) July 21, 2020

Nain's post comes in the wake of the rising number of cybercrime cases amid lockdown and Twitter accounts of eminent personalities, including former US president Barack Obama and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, being hacked.

