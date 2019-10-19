Viral photo: Woman wears 2.5 kg of clothes to avoid baggage fine

One of the things we all hate to pay for is extra luggage. Many of us try to come up with tricks which can help us in avoiding the fine. Gel Rodriguez came up with a fine avoiding hack which is hilarious yet practical.

Rodriguez from Phillippines arrived at the check-in counter when she was informed that her hand luggage weighed above the limit which was prescribed. She did not want to pay for the extra baggage and hence she did something which left all of us in splits. She wore a total of 2.5 kgs on herself.

Rodriguez shared an image of herself wearing a load of clothes. The post has garnered a lot of attention since it was posted on October 2.

People dropped varied comments on the post. “Hahahaha, save the kilos,” wrote a Facebook user. “Idol!” wrote another. “This is the best,” commented a third.

