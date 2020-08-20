Viral photos of transparent face mask leave Twitterati baffled

With rising number of coronavirus cases in India and across the globe, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance has become mandatory. While people are coming up with creative ways of using masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, few pictures of a weird mask have left netizens surprised.

Here's what Nozibusiso tweeted:

An initiative called CLIU has come up with a special type of mask that has left netizens baffled. Interestingly, the face mask has a transparent covering around the mouth area. Yes, you heard us right! This unique design has left Twitter divided as to whether they should wear this mask or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLIU (@cliu.mask) onJun 13, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

The pictures were shared by a Twitter user named Nozibusiso that showed two individuals donning the CLIU masks. Initially, the pictures of the mask were shared on CLIU's Instagram page. While sharing the pictures Nozibusiso wrote, "That Mask!"

Would you were this mask ? — Nozibusiso-ZNðÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂª (@BIndlovukazi) August 17, 2020

Since being shared, the post has collected over 20,000 likes and nearly 18,000 retweets. Nozibusiso also did a poll asking her followers whether they will wear the mask to which 56.2 per cent people said they won't.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

I like how these would help people who are hard of hearing to not be completely cut off during this pandemic, while everyone wears masks that completely cover your mouth and there’s no way for them to read lips. — Lex (@thatsmyname521) August 17, 2020

I’ve been diagnosed with a hearing impairment and its been VERY difficult for me to hear/understand others during the pandemic. These would be really helpful. — Wet Ass Bayang (@ShernitaSOfly) August 17, 2020

Until you start talking a lot and there's saliva on the front of the mask pic.twitter.com/kkKyH1cHwj — Lebzathegr8t (@lebzathegr8t) August 14, 2020

After buying it for 5k ebe Corona e fela o nye nyi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/qQPVTqIw0E — Thato_MgijimiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¨ (@Mgijimi_Thato) August 15, 2020

we were getting used not to brushing teeth...now u bring this pic.twitter.com/aqomPGS8tR — Name (@10en_zw) August 17, 2020

2 min into a conversation: pic.twitter.com/kRQySXnpbm — Pal Underground (@Hamanicart617) August 17, 2020

Dude, you have just given me an idea for Halloween masks — MariateresaBissinger (@mariateresag) August 18, 2020

I rather that than guessing if she gonna look like this under the mask pic.twitter.com/h68e9Toxjy — LordPhoenix of HouseForbidden (@PPegasus843) August 17, 2020

Would you wear this mask?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news