Viral photos of transparent face mask leave Twitterati baffled

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 13:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

An initiative called CLIU has come up with a special type of mask that has a transparent covering around the mouth area

Picture/Twitter @BIndlovukazi
Picture/Twitter @BIndlovukazi

With rising number of coronavirus cases in India and across the globe, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance has become mandatory. While people are coming up with creative ways of using masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, few pictures of a weird mask have left netizens surprised.

Here's what Nozibusiso tweeted:

An initiative called CLIU has come up with a special type of mask that has left netizens baffled. Interestingly, the face mask has a transparent covering around the mouth area. Yes, you heard us right! This unique design has left Twitter divided as to whether they should wear this mask or not.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CLIU (@cliu.mask) onJun 13, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

The pictures were shared by a Twitter user named Nozibusiso that showed two individuals donning the CLIU masks. Initially, the pictures of the mask were shared on CLIU's Instagram page. While sharing the pictures Nozibusiso wrote, "That Mask!"

Since being shared, the post has collected over 20,000 likes and nearly 18,000 retweets. Nozibusiso also did a poll asking her followers whether they will wear the mask to which 56.2 per cent people said they won't.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Would you wear this mask?

