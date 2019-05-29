Viral picture: Rahul Gandhi takes 'Pidi' on drive, Twitterati showers love
After going through bad election results, Rahul Gandhi was snapped with his pet dog, 'Pidi' and they look adorable!
Rahul Gandhi may have been avoiding the public eye after facing a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and getting his resignation rejected but not when it comes to his dog.
After going through bad election results, Rahul Gandhi was snapped with his pet dog Pidi and they look adorable!
This picture was shared on Twitter multiple times.
After election rahul with his— D.BENIN JACKSON (@bennyjack46) May 29, 2019
pet dog pidi #RahulGandhiComeback @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @INCTamilNadu @IYC @TN_PYC @nsui pic.twitter.com/1qu4wZiv8K
Rahul can be seen driving out of his house in New Delhi and his dog, Pidi is sitting in the backseat giving an adorable reaction.
Also read: Rahul Gandhi flays three Congress veterans for placing sons above party
This picture definitely proves that a dog is a man's best friend.
Twitterati showered their love on the picture as well as on Pidi.
Such a lovely picture ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Amrita Dhawan (@AmritaDhawan1) May 29, 2019
Such a beautiful picture. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— richa singh (@richa_singh) May 29, 2019
Beautifully captured, great timing and ofcourse you’ve got eagle eyes.— Samia Kapoor (@iSamiakapoor) May 29, 2019
What a lovely picture.. @RahulGandhi #MyPrimeMinister one day.. Inshallah. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤— Nazia Khan (@naziajkhan) May 29, 2019
Rahul Gandhi had officially introduced his pet in 2017 with a funny video. He wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way (cooler) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"
Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017
In the video, Rahul can be seen petting his dog and feeding him treats.
