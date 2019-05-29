Viral picture: Rahul Gandhi takes 'Pidi' on drive, Twitterati showers love

national

After going through bad election results, Rahul Gandhi was snapped with his pet dog, 'Pidi' and they look adorable!

Rahul Gandhi and his dog 'Pidi'

Rahul Gandhi may have been avoiding the public eye after facing a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and getting his resignation rejected but not when it comes to his dog.

After going through bad election results, Rahul Gandhi was snapped with his pet dog Pidi and they look adorable!

This picture was shared on Twitter multiple times.

Rahul can be seen driving out of his house in New Delhi and his dog, Pidi is sitting in the backseat giving an adorable reaction.

This picture definitely proves that a dog is a man's best friend.

Twitterati showered their love on the picture as well as on Pidi.

Such a lovely picture ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amrita Dhawan (@AmritaDhawan1) May 29, 2019

Such a beautiful picture. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — richa singh (@richa_singh) May 29, 2019

Beautifully captured, great timing and ofcourse you’ve got eagle eyes. — Samia Kapoor (@iSamiakapoor) May 29, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had officially introduced his pet in 2017 with a funny video. He wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way (cooler) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017

In the video, Rahul can be seen petting his dog and feeding him treats.

