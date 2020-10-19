Viral! Saw Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback photo from father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding?

Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback picture from his father Saif Ali Khan's wedding with Kareena Kapoor has taken the internet by storm. The picture features little Ibrahim, who had attended his father's second wedding with his sister Sara Ali Khan, while Saif and Kareena are performing the wedding rituals. Netizens are busy interpreting Ibrahim's expressions in the picture.

Take a look:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the couple got married on October 16, 2012. On their 8th wedding anniversary, Kareena dropped a mushy message for hubby dearest on social media. "'Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti (spaghetti) and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage... On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond," Kareena wrote on Instagram, along with a picture. Have a look:

Saif and Kareena came close while working together in the 2008 release, Tashan. Although the film failed to create fireworks at the box office, it ignited the sparks for Saif and Kareena, who would eventually get married in 2012 after a period of courtship. They have a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016, and Kareena is currently expecting their second child.

Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh in 1991, before making his Bollywood debut. The couple has a daughter Sara Ali Khan, who was born in September 1993 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was born in October 2001.

