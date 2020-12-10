Viral to the tee

'No social distance' maternity T-shirt

Coronial pregnancies and babies have been another staple of this year, with many couples (celebrities included) spending their lockdown nursing a growing baby bump. This humorous tee is a great way to break the news to your family and friends.

Log on to: copycatz.in

Cost: '599

Will you be my quarantine?

If you're a lonely bird seeking some socially-distanced company during the pandemic, wearing this T-shirt on your grocery runs can get the message across without you having to take your mask off. As a bonus, the print also works well as a subtle hint on Zoom dates.

Log on to: drunkenmonk.in

Cost: '299

'I survived the lockdown'

As we ease out of the lockdown and into the new normal, this simple cotton tee is an ode to the isolation and the many (necessary) inconveniences that marked this unusual chapter of our lives.

Log on to: @wellneck on Instagram

Cost: '350

'Billie ft. COVID'

Pop culture fans will appreciate Origin Clothing Company's special line of COVID-19 tees including this print of Billie Eilish's Gucci pyjama set from the 2020 Grammies. It features her controversial Gucci mask - decried as insensitive by some, and hailed as fashion genius by others. It marks the first time when a mask transcended the functional realm to haute couture.

Log on to: knowyourorigin.in

Cost: '899

