Viral video: 108-year old World War 2 survivor playing piano every single day will melt your heart

Wanda was a dancer and she developed her interest in music as a young girl, after which she graduated from Ukraine's Lviv music conservatory in 1931

Age is just a number if you have passion. Poland-based Wanda Zarzycka is a testament to the statement. Despite being 108-years old, she plays the piano effortlessly and every single day.

Another surprising thing is that Wanda had broken her hands when she was 80 and was told by doctors that she'll never be able to play again. But her passion drove her throughout.

After World War 2, she could not continue playing the piano. Wanda's family moved from Lviv after which her piano was brought to Krakow, Poland in 1944.

The piano is special as Wanda inherited it from her mother as her wedding gift.

