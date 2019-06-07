Viral video: 108-year old World War 2 survivor playing piano every single day will melt your heart
Wanda was a dancer and she developed her interest in music as a young girl, after which she graduated from Ukraine's Lviv music conservatory in 1931
Age is just a number if you have passion. Poland-based Wanda Zarzycka is a testament to the statement. Despite being 108-years old, she plays the piano effortlessly and every single day.
Another surprising thing is that Wanda had broken her hands when she was 80 and was told by doctors that she'll never be able to play again. But her passion drove her throughout.
Wanda was a dancer and she developed her interest in music as a young girl, after which she graduated from Ukraine's Lviv music conservatory in 1931.
After World War 2, she could not continue playing the piano. Wanda's family moved from Lviv after which her piano was brought to Krakow, Poland in 1944.
The piano is special as Wanda inherited it from her mother as her wedding gift.
Top news stories of the day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi had no friends in her own department, say batchmates
- Gadchiroli blasts: Elderly parents worry about the future, as slain sons' wives get compensation
- Mulund society secretary booked for animal cruelty
- Mumbai: Esplanade Mansion's electricity meters removed ahead of its demolition
- Mumbai: BMC shuts two crucial foot overbridges at King's Circle
- 'Volunteers to comb forests for snares to prevent deaths of animals'
- Majeed Memon: Preserving Esplanade would mean protecting Kala Ghoda's history
- 8th Board Result 2019 RBSE: Rajasthan Results today at 4 PM, check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 10th Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Watch video: 7-year-old boy run over by car, miraculously escapes unhurt