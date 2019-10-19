Viral video: 11-year-old charms audience with rendition of 'Senorita'

Karolina Protsenko has been playing the violin since she was six years old and aced them by the time she turned 10. She recently gained a huge amount of popularity on social media as she busked on the streets of Santa Monica, California.

Karolina does small renditions of contemporary songs by pop stars. She recently covered Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Users are marvelled with the song. While one says, "Hats off to your music, and the grace with which your legs synchronise with the tune. A treat to watch," yet another says, "You are a very talented young girl. I really love this song. You are truly GOD’S own child. What magical talent you have. Fantastic performance as usual." A third said, "Every day you surprise me, I admire your talent so much, you are the best violinist in the world."

The video has garnered nearly 488k reactions and 56k shares on the social media platform. She swayed the audience with her expressive performance, didn't she?

