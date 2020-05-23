Search

Viral video: Baby elephant enjoying a mud bath is too cute to miss

Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

'Cute' animal video shared on the official Twitter account of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has got the Internet excited.

A screengrab from the video posted by Bhandavgarh Tiger Reserve on Twitter
This video will certainly brighten up your day, claims many users. An adorable video of a baby elephant enjoying a mud-bath, that has been posted by the Twitter account of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has got Internet excited.

In the footage, the baby jumbo is seen having a gala time throwing mud on itself. According to the caption, shared with the video, such mud baths help with Thermoregulation (regulate body temperature) and soothes insects bites. "No doubt why they are one of the most intelligent creatures!" the tweet further read.

The 21-second clip garnered more than 12,300 views with 870 likes and was retweeted 148 times. The users commenting on the video have been gushing over the jumbo, with most calling it 'cute'.

What do you think about the post?

